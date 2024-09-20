back to top
    J&K gets highest achiever award in overall Renewable Energy Capacity among UTs

    SRINAGAR, Sept 20: The Union Ministry for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), has recognized and with highest achiever award in Hydro Power Capacity and overall Renewable Energy Capacity besides the third highest achiever certificate in Solar Power Capacity among the UTs in its contribution towards achieving the milestone of 200 GW of Non-Fossil Power Capacity.
    The award was conferred by the MNRE, during the three day 4th Global Renewable Energy Investment Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) organized at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
    Commissioner Secretary Science & Department J&K, Saurabh Bhagat, Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), Dr. P. R. Dhar along with other officers from JAKEDA attended the expo on behalf of J&K, which had been selected as one of the stakeholders to be recognized during the RE-INVEST.

