India’s dream team eyes historic chess gold at Budapest Olympiad

India's dream team eyes chess gold at Olympiad

India is sending their most formidable squad yet to the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary with high hopes of clinching the elusive gold medal. Long considered a powerhouse in the sport, the nation has never won top honours at the prestigious worldwide team championship. But this year could see a breakthrough, as a star-studded lineup heads to battle.

Leading the charge are some of the best players in the world currently. Teen sensation D. Gukesh, ranked 7th globally, will hope to inspire with his precocious talent. alongside fellow prodigy R. Praggnanandhaa, aged 19 and ranked 12th. Young gun Arjun Erigaisi, world number 4 at just 21, adds firepower. Veteran Harikrishna and stable veteran Vidit round out the roster.

At an average Elo rating of 2739, this assemblage boasts the third strongest squad on paper. Only the powerhouse teams from the USA and China have higher scores. But those nations could see challenges, with the Americans missing Hikaru Nakamura and Carlsen opting not to play for Norway.

Confidence is high within the camp that this collection of champions has what it takes to finally ascend to the summit. Recent years have seen individual Indian stars assert themselves on the global stage. Now they aim to translate that success to the team format. Under the leadership of veterans like Srinath, bonding and tactics will be sharpened for the quest for gold.

Fans back home will be glued to following what could prove an historic week. After falling tantalizingly short in previous editions, India's chess Avengers believe their time has come to raise the trophy. Success would cap an already landmark year and take the game's popularity in the country to new heights. The stage is set for a showcase of world-class talent – can India emerge as Olympiad kings?