    EntertainmentActor Aparshakti Khurana opens up about facing unexpected disregard at trailer launch
    Entertainment

    Actor Aparshakti Khurana opens up about facing unexpected disregard at trailer launch

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Popular actor Aparshakti Khurana recently opened up about facing an unfortunate experience during the trailer launch of one of his films. In a candid interview, the multifaceted star recounted feeling disheartened when he was not given the opportunity to join his co-stars on stage despite flying down specially for the promotional event.

    Aparshakti recalled having a wonderful time shooting the project and bonding well with the cast and crew. However, just minutes before the trailer reveal, the leading man reportedly requested the producers to not call upon Aparshakti for the stage appearance. While he was all geared up in anticipation, the actor was informed by the team that some last minute changes were made.

    Despite waiting patiently through the entire launch program with high hopes, Aparshakti's moment never came as the event concluded with just the other actors being acknowledged.left him feeling quite low after the significant effort put in. The dedicated performer expressed his disappointment at not receiving even the basic courtesy and respect on set.

    While refraining from naming anyone involved, Aparshakti shared his belief in being treated fairly for the work contributed. The talented star continues winning hearts with his humble nature and commitment to his craft beyond surface success or glamour. Up next, fans can watch his promising performance in the upcoming ZEE5 Original film ‘Berlin' co-starring an talented ensemble.

