Indian Customers Looking Out for Online Festive Shopping; Majority (73%) Believe Amazon to be Trust worthy & Preferred Online Shopping Destination

NL Corresspondent

As India gears up for the annual season of festivities, customers are enthusiastic for festive shopping upswing this year, reveals a study conducted by Ipsos Research Private Limited, commissioned by Amazon India. Among the respondents surveyed, a high 89% expressed their excitement for the upcoming festivities, with 71% indicating theirintend to shop online this festive season.

Reflecting a surge in consumer confidence and willingness to shop, nearly 50%of respondents who intend to shop online, stated they would spend more on online festive shopping compared to last year. This trend cuts across metros (55%) and tier-2 cities (43% in cities with 10-40 lakh population).

The study also reveals Amazonas a preferred online shopping destination, with over 73% of respondents trusting Amazon for their festive needs. Notably, 75% associated Amazon India with offering a wide selection of products, while 72% perceived that sellers on Amazon provide attractive deals, and 73% viewed it as a reliable and trustworthy online shoppingdestinations.

“The essence of India's festival season is deeply rooted in traditions, cultures, and the emotions they evoke. The months leading up to the festivities are significant as many major shopping explorations and purchase decisions occur during this time.This period also presents an opportunity for us to delight customers withvast selection, great value coupled with highly trusted and seamless shopping experience which reflects evolving customer preferences. We continue to remain grateful to our customers and are humbled by the trust they place in us.”said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Category Leadership, Amazon India.

“The festive season in India is always a time of great excitement and anticipation, and this year is no different. Our recent survey reveals that a significant majority of urban Indians are eagerly looking forward to festive shopping.” said Amit Adarkar, Country Manager of Ipsos India. “This positive sentiment presents a golden opportunity for brands and marketers to connect with consumers and create compelling campaigns and offers that resonate with the festive spirit.”

At an overall on customer sentiment towards online shopping events, convenience emerges as a major driver, with 76% appreciating the ability to shop remotely anytime, anywhere. Speedy delivery at scale (74%), trustonline shopping events to provide genuine/original products (75%), affordable payment optionslike no-cost EMI (75%) are some other key factors which make customers shop online during the festive season.

For customers looking to buy trendy fashion during online sale events, Amazonemerges asthe preferred online shopping marketplace for consumers across Apparel, Footwear & Fashion Accessories (35%) and Beauty (34%) this festive seasonwith the nearest next at 27% & 29% respectively.

The festive spirit extends to fashion, with 83% finding good deals on clothing, footwear and accessories. 73% agreed that online sale events during festive season offers everything needed for festivities for clothing, footwear and other fashion products. Gen-Z takes the lead with 86% with the intent to purchase apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, online. While 82% agreed online festive sale events offer attractive discounts and even for luxury beauty brands

For customers looking to buy Grocery during online sale events, 35% stated that Amazon as their preferred online shopping app during festive season

Online shopping events during the festive season have become a trusted source for grocery shopping. A significant 79% expressed their trust in Amazon.74% of consumers mentioned that the wide range of products and brands was a key factor for them to trust online shopping during festive season.Quality assurance was also a priority, with 72% of respondents believing in the reliability of online grocery purchases. Notably 71% appreciated online grocery shopping owing to the convenience of flexible delivery slots and time saving process.

Customers prefer buying electronic products from a place they trust and as per the studymore than half of the respondents indicated Amazon as their preferred online shopping destination for buying consumer electronic products like TV, Laptops, Tablets, PCs, Computer Accessories.

Electronic items continue to be a major focus during festive season, with 1 in 3 respondents, waiting for these events for their purchases. Moreover, 69% expressed their trust in online shopping events to purchases electronic items.

Midrange smartphones in the Rs. 10001-Rs. 30000 draw interest with almost 80% respondents willing to purchase a mobile in this price band during festive online shopping events. Furthermore, 74% of respondents appreciate the access to new brand and product launches for large appliances during festive season. Notably, 30% stated that they wish to buy home décor products in these online events during festive season.