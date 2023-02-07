India Sends NDRF Team, Humanitarian Aid To Quake-Hit Turkey

NEW DELHI, Feb 7: India on Tuesday dispatched the first batch of humanitarian aid along with a rescue team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Turkey where a massive 7.8-magnitude quake has killed over 4,300 people and injured thousands of others. Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: “India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities are in action.

“The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Turkey, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Team, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment.” The 51-member NDRF team headed by Deputy Commandant Deepak Talwar left from the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad for Turkey on board an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft in the early hours of Tuesday. Also in a tweet, the IAF said that “an IAF C-17 got airborne for Turkey. Bearing Search & Rescue teams of the @NDRFHQ”.

“This aircraft is part of a larger relief effort that will be undertaken by the IAF along with other Indian organisations.” Tuesday’s development comes a day after the Centre had announced that two NDRF teams comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment were ready to be flown to Turkey for search and rescue operations. According to the government, medical teams were also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Turkish government and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul. As of Tuesday morning, the toll in Turkey stood at 2,921, while in Syria it increased to 1,451.