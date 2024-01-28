India now cooperating in Nijjar probe: Ex-Canadian NSA

New Delhi, Jan 28: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday after a two-day break. India is now cooperating with Canada in the ongoing probe into the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia and bilateral ties are improving following months of tensions over the matter, a former Canadian national security advisor has said, describing the changing relationship as an “evolution.”

The remarks by Canada's former national security advisor Jody Thomas came during an interview with CTV on Friday. She said India is now cooperating in the ongoing probe into the killing of Khalistani separatist and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder in June last year in the Canadian city of Surrey.

This is the first time a Canadian official has acknowledged that India has moved things forward following allegations of non-cooperation against India by Canada amid tensions over Nijjar's killing. The relations between the two countries saw some bitterness last year following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation about India's suspected involvement in the killing. India denied the allegation as “absurd and motivated.” There was no official response from the Indian government to the remarks made by Thomas, who retired on January 26.