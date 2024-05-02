back to top
Search
IndiaIndia lodges protest with China over its infra development in Shaksgam Valley
India

India lodges protest with China over its infra development in Shaksgam Valley

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 2: has lodged a strong protest with China for carrying out construction activities in the Shaksgam valley, in an “illegal” attempt to alter the situation on the ground. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday that the Shaksgam valley is a part of India and New Delhi never accepted the so-called China-Pakistan boundary pact of 1963 through which Islamabad “unlawfully” attempted to cede the area to Beijing.

“We have consistently conveyed our rejection of the same. We have registered our protest with the Chinese side against illegal attempts to alter facts on the ground,” Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

“We further reserve the right to take necessary measures to safeguard our interests,” he said.

The Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part of Pakistan-occupied and (PoJK).

 

Previous article
Delhi school bomb threat: Police say use of Russian IP hints at ‘big conspiracy’
Next article
Rahul will be forced to take out ‘Congress Dhoondho Yatra’ after June 4: Shah
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Delhi school bomb threat: Police say use of Russian IP hints at ‘big conspiracy’

Northlines Northlines -
Police believe an organisation and not an individual was...

UGRO Capital Ltd embraces embedded financing for credit need of small merchants

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: UGRO Capital Limited (NSE: UGROCAP | BSE:...

Young students to watch IPL under ‘Wheels of Change’ initiative

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh: Games24x7 Foundation today announced expansion of its flagship program, ‘Wheels...

Adani Enterprises Q4 net falls 37% bogged down by airport dues and mining losses

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship incubator of billionaire Gautam...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rahul will be forced to take out ‘Congress Dhoondho Yatra’ after...

Delhi school bomb threat: Police say use of Russian IP hints...

UGRO Capital Ltd embraces embedded financing for credit need of small...