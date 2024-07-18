back to top
Search
    IndiaIndia gears up to host 46th session of WHC, PM Modi may...
    India

    India gears up to host 46th session of WHC, PM Modi may inaugurate key event

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 18: is gearing up to host the 46th session of the Heritage Committee scheduled to be held in the country for the first time from July 21-31, with sources saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the key event.

    Ahead of the session, the government recently launched a public project with works themed on India's cultural legacy and the country's UNESCO heritage sites among others.

    In sync with the proposed 46th World Heritage Committee meeting, some of the artwork and sculptures will draw inspiration from world heritage sites such as Bimbetka and the natural world heritage sites in India and accord them a special place in the proposed artworks, officials said.

    The 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) is scheduled to be held here, the first time in India, between July 21-31 at Bharat Mandapam.

    Sources said Prime Minister Modi may inaugurate the event on July 21. However, there is no official word on it yet.

    The number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India grew to 42 with the ‘Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala' finding a place in the coveted list last September, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had said.

    These sites include 34 in the cultural category, seven in the natural category and one mixed property.

    They include the Red Fort, Humayun Tomb and Qutab Minar in Delhi, Taj Mahal in Agra, ancient Nalanda university ruins and the Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar, Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas in Karnataka and Santiniketan in West Bengal.

    Currently, India has the sixth largest number of (UNESCO) sites in the world. The countries that have 42 or more world heritage sites are Italy, Spain, Germany, China and France, the ASI said in an earlier statement.

     

    Previous article
    Health Ministry trashes reports highlighting high number of ‘zero dose children’ in India
    Next article
    India needs to rationalise direct and indirect tax structures for electronics sector: Niti Aayog report
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Air India flight AI-183 from Delhi to San Francisco makes emergency landing in Siberia

    Northlines Northlines -
    Passengers aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to...

    Tree plantation prog organized GM Northern Railway Shobhan appeals everyone to contribute towards environmental protection by planting trees

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies New Delhi: A special Tree Plantation drive was organized...

    Air India unlikely to extend services of 300 non-flying employees on fixed-term contract

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 18: As many as 300 non-flying employees...

    India needs to rationalise direct and indirect tax structures for electronics sector: Niti Aayog report

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 18: India needs to rationalise its...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Air India flight AI-183 from Delhi to San Francisco makes emergency...

    Tree plantation prog organized GM Northern Railway Shobhan appeals everyone to...

    Air India unlikely to extend services of 300 non-flying employees on...