    Health Ministry trashes reports highlighting high number of ‘zero dose children’ in India

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 18: The Union Ministry on Thursday said media reports stating that has a high number of ‘zero dose children', who did not receive any vaccine, in comparison to other countries based on UNICEF report depicts an incomplete picture of the country's immunization data.

    The ministry said they do not factor in the population base and immunization coverage of the countries compared.

    The accurate and complete narrative of the immunization efforts of the government can be gauged through comprehensive understanding of the relative data and programmatic interventions, the ministry added.

    The percentage coverage for all antigens in India is higher than the global average.

    In India, for most of the antigens, the coverage is more than 90 per cent, which is at par with other high-income countries such as New Zealand (DTP-1 93 per cent), Germany and Finland (DPT-3 91 per cent), Sweden (MCV-1 93 per cent), Luxembourg (MCV-2 90 per cent), Ireland (PCV-3 83 per cent), United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (RotaC 90 per cent).

    Even if India's coverage of 83 per cent is compared for Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV), which falls at the lowest bracket, it is much higher than the global figures of 65 per cent.

    Among the compared countries, India is the only country having DTP-1 (Penta-1) coverage above 90 per cent and dropout children i.e., those that receive a first but not the third dose of DTP (Penta), are 2 per cent whereas this gap is much wider in other compared countries. These figures are clearly reflective of focused programmatic interventions in the country within the folds of its wide socio-geographically diversity, the ministry said in the statement.

    The number of zero dose children in India account for 0.11 per cent of the country's total population, it stated.

    These statistics reflect the unwavering commitment of the Government to continuously increase the scope and reach of the immunization program of the nation.

     

    No end to human ambition, people should work for mankind: RSS Chief Bhagwat
    India gears up to host 46th session of WHC, PM Modi may inaugurate key event
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

