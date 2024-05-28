back to top
Search
IndiaIndia, France To Begin Negotiations This Week In Mega Rs 50,000 Crore...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

India, France To Begin Negotiations This Week In Mega Rs 50,000 Crore 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 28: In a significant development, contract negotiations between the governments of and France in the over Rs 50,000 crore deal for 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets is scheduled to begin on May 30 with the arrival of a high-level French team here.
The French side would meet with Indian Ministry counterparts to begin official negotiations in the fighter jet deal for the Indian Navy under which aircraft would be operated from both aircraft carriers operated by the force, defence industry officials said.
The French team will include officials from their defence ministry and industry including original equipment manufacturers Dassault Aviation and Thales, the officials said.
The Indian side would include members from the defence acquisition wing and the Indian Navy.
Sources in the government said that they would try to complete negotiations with France and sign the agreement by the end of this financial year.
France had submitted its response to India's tender for buying 26 Rafale Marine jets for the Indian Navy's aircraft carriers – INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya in December itself.
The response to India's of Acceptance had been submitted by France in New Delhi.
The Indian side has carried out a detailed study of the French bid for the Indian deal including the commercial offer or price for the aircraft, along with other details of the contract, they said.
India will now go in for tough negotiations in the deal with French government officials, as it is a government-to-government contract.
The Navy Chief has directed his team to ensure that the timeframe required for the project is squeezed significantly to ensure early finalisation and induction of the planes in the inventory. (AGENCIES)

Previous article
How Are People in Delhi Dealing with the Heatwave?
Next article
Canada lifts police verification diktat for temporary visa holders
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K govt announces summer vacations in Jammu Division

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 28: The J&K administration has declared summer...

Jammu And Kashmir | Fire Engulfs Forest Areas Of Kathua, Rajouri

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 28: The forest areas in Kathua and...

Police Solves 2019 Temple Priest Murder Case, Main Accused Nabbed From Haryana

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 28:  The  Jammu and Kashmir Police on...

More cyber fraud cases getting detected in India due to enhanced vigil, says Amit Shah

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 28: About 27 lakh complaints of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K govt announces summer vacations in Jammu Division

Prominent Indian-origin artist Anish Kapoor retains top spot on prestigious Hurun...

Jammu And Kashmir | Fire Engulfs Forest Areas Of Kathua, Rajouri