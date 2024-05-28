back to top
Search
InternationalCanada lifts police verification diktat for temporary visa holders
International

Canada lifts police verification diktat for temporary visa holders

By: Northlines

Date:

Canada eases security norms for temporary visitors

In a significant development that could aid students and temporary workers, Canada has acknowledged that police clearance is not mandatory for those entering the country on a temporary basis. Responding to questions in Parliament, Immigration Minister Marc Miller clarified that requiring such certificates was never the policy for visitors staying short term.

While security remains a top priority, Miller recognized that blanket checks often yield unreliable results and cause unnecessary hassle. He indicated that verification is done mainly through biometric data like fingerprints cross-checked on law enforcement databases internationally. Police certificates from abroad may occasionally be requested on a case-by-case basis if further scrutiny is deemed necessary.

The clarification comes amid debates around screening processes following recent criminal cases involving past visitors. Experts though point out the majority of temporary entrants pose no security risk. As an economic hub counting on global talents, allies say Canada must have balanced norms facilitating mobility while still addressing any public safety concerns uniformly.

With this statement, the government now provides certainty to students, technicians and other non-immigrants on what is mandated. It removes ambiguities that saw some strugglers unnecessarily while directing focused security resources to real threats. In open democracies welcoming of foreign skills and perspectives, such rational approaches upholding trust tend to be reciprocated favorably in the long run.

Previous article
India, France To Begin Negotiations This Week In Mega Rs 50,000 Crore 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal
Next article
Jammu And Kashmir | Fire Engulfs Forest Areas Of Kathua, Rajouri
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

North Korea’s Favorable Outcome: Attempted Spy Satellite Launch Utilizes New Fuel

Northlines Northlines -
North Korea's military satellite launch fails, rocket explodes in...

Top UK Scientist Warns Another Pandemic Is “Absolutely Inevitable”

Northlines Northlines -
The Covid-19 pandemic raged between 2019 to 2021, following...

Criticism Aimed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Exploiting Opportunities During Royal Family’s Inability to Undertake Overseas Tours

Northlines Northlines -
A royal author has said that Prince Harry and...

Memorial Day 2024: Operating hours for Starbucks, McDonald’s, IKEA, Walmart, and other establishments.

Northlines Northlines -
Keep reading to know what stores and restaurants are...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K govt announces summer vacations in Jammu Division

Prominent Indian-origin artist Anish Kapoor retains top spot on prestigious Hurun...

Jammu And Kashmir | Fire Engulfs Forest Areas Of Kathua, Rajouri