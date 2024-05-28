Canada eases security norms for temporary visitors

In a significant development that could aid international students and temporary workers, Canada has acknowledged that police clearance is not mandatory for those entering the country on a temporary basis. Responding to questions in Parliament, Immigration Minister Marc Miller clarified that requiring such certificates was never the policy for visitors staying short term.

While security remains a top priority, Miller recognized that blanket checks often yield unreliable results and cause unnecessary hassle. He indicated that verification is done mainly through biometric data like fingerprints cross-checked on law enforcement databases internationally. Police certificates from abroad may occasionally be requested on a case-by-case basis if further scrutiny is deemed necessary.

The clarification comes amid debates around screening processes following recent criminal cases involving past visitors. Experts though point out the majority of temporary entrants pose no security risk. As an economic hub counting on global talents, allies say Canada must have balanced norms facilitating mobility while still addressing any public safety concerns uniformly.

With this statement, the government now provides certainty to students, technicians and other non-immigrants on what is mandated. It removes ambiguities that saw some strugglers unnecessarily while directing focused security resources to real threats. In open democracies welcoming of foreign skills and perspectives, such rational approaches upholding trust tend to be reciprocated favorably in the long run.