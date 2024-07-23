back to top
Search
    BudgetIndia Budget 2024-25 | Jammu And Kashmir Gets Rs 42,277.74 Crore
    BudgetIndiaJammu Kashmir

    India Budget 2024-25 | Jammu And Kashmir Gets Rs 42,277.74 Crore

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, July 23: The Centre has allocated Rs 42,277.74 crore to Jammu and in the Union for 2024-25, a nominal hike of 1.2 per cent from the Rs 41,751.44 crore given to the Union Territory in the last fiscal.

    In the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the on Tuesday, an amount of Rs 40,619.3 crore has been allocated as Central Assistance to Union Territories to meet the resource gap in Jammu and Kashmir.
    It also includes a sum of Rs 7,900 crore, sanctioned as advance from the Contingency Fund of that shall stand recouped to the fund after the Demands for Grants for 2024-25 is passed by Parliament and the connected Appropriation Act assented to by the president, the budget document said.
    The government has allocated Rs 279 crore to Jammu and Kashmir as grants towards contribution to the Union Territory Disaster Response Fund to meet the expenditure on account of mitigation of disasters caused due to natural calamities.
    The budget has allocated Rs 130 crore to the Union Territory as grants towards the equity contribution for the 624-MW Kiru Hydro Electric Project (HEP), while an amount of Rs 476.44 crore has been granted towards equity for the 800-MW Ratle HEP. Besides, a grant of Rs 500 crore has been provided to meet the expenditure on account of the Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).
    The Centre has also allocated Rs 171.23 crore to Jammu and Kashmir as grants for equity contribution for the 540-MW KWR HEP, the document said.
    It has allocated Rs 101.77 crore as support for the Union Territory's capital expenditure to meet the resource-gap funding for infrastructure projects.
    In addition to the total budget of Rs 42,277.74 crore, the Centre has also allocated Rs 9,789.42 crore to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

    Previous article
    Deputy Superintendents To Conduct Arms Safety Training
    Next article
    Budget 2024: Ladakh’s allocation rises by 32%, find out why?
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K business community describes Budget as positive but mixed

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 23:  The business and industrial community in...

    LG Sinha Thanks PM Modi and FM Sitharaman for Budget Brilliance

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed...

    K SAMADHAN: LG Sinha Champions Good Governance for a Better Future

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched...

    Budget heralds better growth, bright future: PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K business community describes Budget as positive but mixed

    LG Sinha Thanks PM Modi and FM Sitharaman for Budget Brilliance

    K SAMADHAN: LG Sinha Champions Good Governance for a Better Future