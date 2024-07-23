Deputy Superintendents To Conduct Arms Safety Training

JAMMU, July 23: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has mandated that the safety training course required under Rule 10 of the Arms Rules, 2016, will be conducted by the Deputy Superintendent (DAR) of Police in each district until further notice. Additionally, the Deputy Superintendent (DAR) will be the Competent Authority for issuing certificates of completion for the Arms and Ammunition safety training course in Form S-1 of the Arms Rules, 2016.

