back to top
Search
IndiaINDIA bloc has done well in first phase of Lok Sabha polls,...
India

INDIA bloc has done well in first phase of Lok Sabha polls, claims Cong’s Digvijaya Singh

By: Northlines

Date:

Bhopal, Apr 21: The opposition bloc has done well in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls held across the country on April 19, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed on Sunday.

Singh has been fielded by the Congress from his home turf Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

“Good news is coming for INDIA bloc from several places in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. BJP is not getting the success they expected in their strongholds. They are nervous,” Singh told reporters in Ajgari village, which is part of Chachoda assembly segment under Rajgarh LS seat.

He claimed Union Minister and BJP heavyweight Nitin Gadkari “is in trouble” in Nagpur, though he did not elaborate. Two-time MP Gadkari is pitted against the Congress' Vikas Thakre in Nagpur Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP used to speak about “Congress-mukt Bharat” but the ruling party itself has become “Congress-yukt” as half of its candidates in the general elections are defectors from the grand old party, the former MP chief minister claimed.

“Those who are working hard for the party (BJP) from the time of Jana Sangh or those from RSS are continuing to do the same work. (But) Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah ji fielded imported leaders, not important ones. This proved their bankruptcy,” he said.

Asked if Rahul Gandhi is the PM candidate of the Congress-led Indian Developmental Inclusive Alliance, Singh said this election is about saving democracy and the Constitution and not about a chair.

The Rajya Sabha MP also said BJP workers distributing images of Lord Ram during polls was a violation of the model code of conduct, but added “whom to complain as the Election Commission is supporting them (BJP) openly”.

 

Previous article
Intense heat sweeps large swathes of India, maximum temperatures settle four to six degrees higher
Next article
Vacancies in state pollution control boards: NGT seeks explanation
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Vacancies in state pollution control boards: NGT seeks explanation

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 21: The National Green Tribunal has...

Intense heat sweeps large swathes of India, maximum temperatures settle four to six degrees higher

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 21: Intense heat swept large swathes...

Nissan expands network in New Delhi, extends reach to 270 touchpoints

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Nissan Motor India on Saturday announced an expansion...

Hyundai Motor India introduces ‘Grameen Mahotsav’

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, April 20: Hyundai Motor India today introduced ‘Grameen...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Vacancies in state pollution control boards: NGT seeks explanation

Intense heat sweeps large swathes of India, maximum temperatures settle four...

Nissan expands network in New Delhi, extends reach to 270 touchpoints