India aim for clean sweep against Bangladesh in final T20 match

Despite the series result already decided, team India will be fully focused on completing a whitewash when they take on Bangladesh in the third and final T20I match in Hyderabad. Having claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead, the hosts will be eager to end their T20 campaign on a high note with another victory.

While the outcome of the series holds no suspense, India sees this match as an opportunity to evaluate some emerging talents ahead of some important international assignments. Players like pacer Mayank Yadav and spinner Varun Chakravarthy have impressed so far and a strong showing in the final game could bolster their chances of making the squad. The team management will also be keen to give chances to the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has grabbed attention with his batting exploits, and young players like Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit Rana.

On the other hand, consistent performances from the opening duo have been a concern. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma got starts in the previous matches but failed to convert them into big scores. Another failure may push them down the pecking order. The middle-order has had to shoulder extra responsibility due to the struggles at the top.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be hoping to avoid a whitewash and end their tour on a high. Their experienced campaigners like Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman have underperformed so far and will look to make an impact in the dead rubber.

A clinical show in all departments could see India complete a convincing series sweep. The visitors, however, will look to fight back and sign off on a positive note.