back to top
Search
    JobsGovt Medical College Jammu Recruitment 2024 New Notification, Check Vacancies
    JobsLatest News

    Govt Medical College Jammu Recruitment 2024 New Notification, Check Vacancies

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Govt Medical College Recruitment 2024: Govt Medical College Jammu has invited applications for the engagement of Sr. Residents/ Tutor in the following disciplines in GMC & its Associated Hospitals, Jammu.

    Complete the application form in the prescribed format and make a PDF file, including all qualification documents, Date of Birth Certificate, NMC/Jammu and Medical Council Registration Certificate, Domicile Certificate, No Objection Certificate (for in-service candidates only), affidavit and fee receipt should be emailed to the IT cell of GMC Jammu at pmc-gmcjammu@jk.gov.in on or before 31-10-2024.

    Applicants who are not exempted have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,200/-. Required educational qualifications, experience, age limit and other post details are given in brief below, check all the details before applying for the mentioned positions —

    Overview of Govt Medical College Jammu Recruitment 2024

    As mentioned in the employment notification released by Govt Medical College Jammu, there are various posts to be filled based on OMR written Test. We have tabulated important details below:-

    Organisation Govt Medical College Jammu
    Post Name Sr. Residents / Tutor
    No. of Posts Various Posts
    Category Govt
    Type Tenure Basis
    Job Location Jammu
    Application Mode Online
    Selection Process OMR based Written Test
    Last Date 31-10-2024
    Official Website gmcjammu.nic.in

    Vacancy Details Govt Medical College Jammu Recruitment 2024

    GMC Jammu has invited applications from candidates fulfilling the required criteria to fill up the following vacant positions:-

    Post Name
    Sr. Residents
    Tutor
    Govt Medical College Jammu Recruitment 2024, Check SR Tutors vacancies

    Eligibility Criteria of GMC Jammu Recruitment 2024

    Below we have summarized the required eligibility criteria such as qualification required, age limit, experience, etc. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying for any post mentioned in the notification.

    Educational Qualification

    As mentioned in the official notification of GMC Jammu, we have mentioned the post-wise qualification required below:-

    Post Name Qualification
    Sr. Residents MS/MD/DNB/MCH/DM in the concerned Speciality.
    Tutor MS (Medical) in the concerned Speciality.

    Age Limit

    Before applying candidates must fulfill the age requirement criteria as mentioned in the notification. The maximum age limit is 45 years as on 01 July 2024.

    Application Fee

    The application fee is Rs. 1,500/-. Candidates are required to make a payment as the application fee in the Account Number: 0373040100000001;
    IFSC Code: JAKA0MEDJAM;
    Bank: J&K Bank;
    Branch: Govt. Medical College Jammu.

    How to Apply for Govt Medical College Jammu Recruitment 2024

    Application form in the prescribed format and make a PDF file, including all qualification documents including the MBBS marks sheet of all phases and qualification certificate, Internship Certificate, Date of Birth Certificate, NMC/Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council Registration Certificate, Domicile Certificate, No Objection Certificate (for in-service candidates only), affidavit and fee receipt should be emailed to the IT cell of GMC Jammu at pmc-gmcjammu@jk.gov.in on or before 31-10-2024.

    Download the application form from the GMC Jammu website: www.gmcjammu.nic.in.

     

    Important Dates

    The Important Dates for Govt Medical College Jammu Recruitment 2024 are mentioned in the table below:-

    Event Date
    Notification Release Date 10-10-2024
    Start Date to Apply Online 10-10-2024
    Last Date to Apply Online 31-10-2024

    Govt Medical College Jammu Recruitment Notification 2024 | Download PDF

    Interested candidates can download the official notification of GMC Jammu by clicking the link below to check the detailed information about the application process for Sr. Residents/ Tutor.

    Official Website of GMC Jammu Visit Website (CLICK HERE)
    Official Notification of GMC Jammu Recruitment 2024 DOWNLOAD PDF
    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    India aim for clean sweep against Bangladesh in final T20 match
    Next article
    Tensions escalate as attacks continue in volatile West Asia region amid Israel-Lebanon conflict
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NC to send Dr Farooq to Rajya Sabha once J&K Assembly shapes up

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 11: With stage set for the new...

    JK Congress MLAs Meet to Elect Legislature Party Leader

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 11: The legislature party meeting of the...

    Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo for efforts to rid world of nuclear weapons

    Northlines Northlines -
    OSLO, Oct 11: The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded...

    New government in J&K must not be rigid in dealings with Centre: CPI(M) leader Tarigami

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 11: CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami has...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NC to send Dr Farooq to Rajya Sabha once J&K Assembly...

    JK Congress MLAs Meet to Elect Legislature Party Leader

    Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo for efforts to...