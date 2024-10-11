Govt Medical College Jammu Recruitment 2024 New Notification, Check Vacancies

Govt Medical College Jammu Recruitment 2024: Govt Medical College Jammu has invited applications for the engagement of Sr. Residents/ Tutor in the following disciplines in GMC & its Associated Hospitals, Jammu.

Complete the application form in the prescribed format and make a PDF file, including all qualification documents, Date of Birth Certificate, NMC/Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council Registration Certificate, Domicile Certificate, No Objection Certificate (for in-service candidates only), affidavit and fee receipt should be emailed to the IT cell of GMC Jammu at pmc-gmcjammu@jk.gov.in on or before 31-10-2024.

Applicants who are not exempted have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,200/-. Required educational qualifications, experience, age limit and other post details are given in brief below, check all the details before applying for the mentioned positions —

Overview of Govt Medical College Jammu Recruitment 2024

As mentioned in the employment notification released by Govt Medical College Jammu, there are various posts to be filled based on OMR written Test. We have tabulated important details below:-

Organisation Govt Medical College Jammu Post Name Sr. Residents / Tutor No. of Posts Various Posts Category Govt Type Tenure Basis Job Location Jammu Application Mode Online Selection Process OMR based Written Test Last Date 31-10-2024 Official Website gmcjammu.nic.in

Vacancy Details Govt Medical College Jammu Recruitment 2024

GMC Jammu has invited applications from candidates fulfilling the required criteria to fill up the following vacant positions:-

Post Name Sr. Residents Tutor

Eligibility Criteria of GMC Jammu Recruitment 2024

Below we have summarized the required eligibility criteria such as qualification required, age limit, experience, etc. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying for any post mentioned in the notification.

Educational Qualification

As mentioned in the official notification of GMC Jammu, we have mentioned the post-wise qualification required below:-

Post Name Qualification Sr. Residents MS/MD/DNB/MCH/DM in the concerned Speciality. Tutor MS (Medical) in the concerned Speciality.

Age Limit

Before applying candidates must fulfill the age requirement criteria as mentioned in the notification. The maximum age limit is 45 years as on 01 July 2024.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs. 1,500/-. Candidates are required to make a payment as the application fee in the Account Number: 0373040100000001;

IFSC Code: JAKA0MEDJAM;

Bank: J&K Bank;

Branch: Govt. Medical College Jammu.

How to Apply for Govt Medical College Jammu Recruitment 2024

Download the application form from the GMC Jammu website: www.gmcjammu.nic.in.

The Important Dates for Govt Medical College Jammu Recruitment 2024 are mentioned in the table below:-

Event Date Notification Release Date 10-10-2024 Start Date to Apply Online 10-10-2024 Last Date to Apply Online 31-10-2024

Govt Medical College Jammu Recruitment Notification 2024 | Download PDF

Interested candidates can download the official notification of GMC Jammu by clicking the link below to check the detailed information about the application process for Sr. Residents/ Tutor.