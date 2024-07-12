back to top
Search
    Latest NewsIndia Abstains On UNGA Resolution Against Russian Offensive In Ukraine
    Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

    India Abstains On UNGA Resolution Against Russian Offensive In Ukraine

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    United Nations, July 12: has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that demanded that Russia immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine and urgently withdraw its military and other unauthorised personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

    The 193-member UN General Assembly adopted the resolution on Thursday, July 11, 2024, with 99 votes in favour, nine against and 60 abstentions, including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Egypt, Nepal, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Those voting against the resolution included Belarus, Cuba, North Korea, Russia and Syria.
    The resolution titled ‘Safety and security of nuclear facilities of Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant' demanded that Russia “immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.”
    It also demanded that Russia urgently withdraw its military and other unauthorised personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and immediately return the plant to the full control of the sovereign and competent authorities of Ukraine to ensure its safety and security. It called for the “immediate cessation of the attacks” by Russia against the critical energy infrastructure of Ukraine, which increases the risk of a nuclear accident or incident at all nuclear facilities of Ukraine.
    The draft resolution was introduced by Ukraine and was sponsored by over 50 member states, including France, Germany and the United States.
    It called upon Moscow, until it returns the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant of Ukraine to the full control of the sovereign and competent authorities of Ukraine, to provide the Atomic Energy Agency Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhia with timely and full access to all areas at the plant that are important for nuclear safety and security to allow the Agency to report fully on the nuclear safety and security situation at the site.
    In the explanation of the vote before the vote on the resolution, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said the General Assembly has “unfortunately” adopted many documents that are non-consensual, politicised and do not reflect reality.
    “Make no mistake: votes in favour of today's draft will be regarded by Kyiv, Washington, Brussels and London as evidence of support for their policy of further escalating the Ukrainian conflict to the detriment of steps taken by a sensible part of the international community to find a peaceful, sustainable and long-term solution to the conflict,” he said. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    SC Grants Interim Bail To Kejriwal, Refers Legal Questions On Arrest By ED To Larger Bench
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    SC Grants Interim Bail To Kejriwal, Refers Legal Questions On Arrest By ED To Larger Bench

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 12: The Supreme Court on Friday...

    JNU To Establish Centres For Hindu, Buddhist, Jain Studies

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 12: The Jawaharlal Nehru University will...

    Massive search operation launched in Akhnoor after three suspects were sighted

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 12: The army and police jointly launched...

    65 People, Including Seven Indians, Believed To Be Missing After Landslide In Nepal: Media Reports

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kathmandu, Jul 12: At least 65 people, including seven...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC Grants Interim Bail To Kejriwal, Refers Legal Questions On Arrest...

    Common phrases used when struggling to recall a word

    Neha Dhupia’s Inspiring Journey Of Losing Over 23kg After Two Pregnancies...