back to top
Search
    Latest NewsHajj 2024 | Last Flight Carrying 317 Pilgrims Lands At Srinagar International...
    Latest NewsLead News

    Hajj 2024 | Last Flight Carrying 317 Pilgrims Lands At Srinagar International Airport

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Jul 12: The final flight of the Hajj 2024, carrying 317 pilgrims, has landed at Srinagar Airport on Friday morning, marking the conclusion of this year's pilgrimage for and , officials said.

    The journey, however, has been marred by tragedy, as 11 pilgrims from the region as per the officials succumbed to ‘heat stroke' during the holy pilgrimage.
    Dr. Shujhat Qureshi, Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Hajj committee said that on Friday morning, the last batch of pilgrims has arrived.
    He, however added that 2 pilgrims would be staying back as one of the pilgrim is still in hospital undergoing the treatment and is accompanied by her husband.
    “This year, a total of 7008 pilgrims from J&K embarked on the holy journey, sadly 11 of them passed away due to the heat stroke,” he said.
    “That was the last flight for this year's Hajj pilgrimage. The flight with 317 pilgrims has landed this morning at Srinagar international airport”, he added.
    Officials, however earlier said that the last flight was scheduled to arrive at Srinagar International airport on Thursday, but was cancelled and rescheduled for Friday morning.
    Responding to a question on the arrangements, cited as ‘poor' by J&K pilgrims this year, Dr. Qureshi said that facilities this year were better than last year and that accommodation within Markazia (within 400 meters of Masjid Nabvi SAW) in Madina tul Manawara and quality of hotels was much better.
    He, however said that scorching heat on Arafat day and traffic Jam during movements in Mashair region were challenging for Hajj 2024.
    “In Makkah transport facilities were better than last years. In Mashair region, all were accommodated within traditional boundaries of Mina during stay at Mina”, he added.

    Previous article
    India Abstains On UNGA Resolution Against Russian Offensive In Ukraine
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    India Abstains On UNGA Resolution Against Russian Offensive In Ukraine

    Northlines Northlines -
    United Nations, July 12: India has abstained in the...

    SC Grants Interim Bail To Kejriwal, Refers Legal Questions On Arrest By ED To Larger Bench

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 12: The Supreme Court on Friday...

    JNU To Establish Centres For Hindu, Buddhist, Jain Studies

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 12: The Jawaharlal Nehru University will...

    Massive search operation launched in Akhnoor after three suspects were sighted

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 12: The army and police jointly launched...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India Abstains On UNGA Resolution Against Russian Offensive In Ukraine

    SC Grants Interim Bail To Kejriwal, Refers Legal Questions On Arrest...

    Common phrases used when struggling to recall a word