    India

    Increased involvement of women in research and development crucial for country's progress: Murmu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    JAIPUR: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that increased involvement of women in and development is crucial for social and economic progress of the country as well as for enhancing the quality of life for women.

    Addressing the 18th convocation of the Malaviya National Institute of (MNIT) here, she also called upon the youth to shape the country on the strength of their and determination.

    “Out of the 20 gold medals that I have given today, 12 positions have been won by girls. This ratio of girls among medal winners is a proof that if they are given equal opportunities, they can achieve relatively greater excellence,” she said.

    “Greater participation of women in the field of research and development is important not only for the country's social and economic development, but also for improving the quality of life of our daughters,” she said.

    Murmu said the aim is to make a developed nation by 2047.

    “It is your duty to provide leadership to national development. You have to take the country forward,” she said.

