Income Tax Department seizes record Rs 1100 crore cash and jewellery in Lok Sabha elections 2024

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 31: The Income Tax Department has achieved a record seizure of Rs 1100 crore in cash and jewellery during the ongoing , sources said.
As per the sources, by the end of May 30th, the department had seized approximately Rs 1100 crore worth of cash and jewellery, marking a 182 per cent increase compared to the Rs 390 crore seized during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 16, the day the Election Commission of announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections. Since then, the Income Tax Department has been vigilant in monitoring and seizing unaccounted cash and valuables that could potentially influence voters.
According to sources, Delhi and Karnataka topped the list for the highest seizures, with each state comprising more than Rs 200 crore worth of cash and jewellery.
Tamil Nadu followed with the second-highest seizure, amounting to Rs 150 crore. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha collectively comprised more than Rs 100 crore worth of cash and jewellery.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the commencement of polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, and the MCC has been enforced nationwide since March 16. Central agencies have been placed on high alert to ensure adherence to guidelines, focusing on monitoring the movement of cash, liquor, freebies, drugs, jewellery, and other items that could influence voters.
Each state has established 24×7 control rooms to check the illegal movement of cash that could be used in elections by politicians.
The MCC applies to all political parties and candidates, aiming to prevent unethical practices and promote ethical conduct.
Individuals found carrying cash over Rs 50,000 or new items worth over Rs 10,000 without supporting documents will have these items seized. If the individual provides valid documents proving the items are unrelated to the elections, they will be returned. However, if the seized cash exceeds Rs 10 lakh, it will be forwarded to the Income Tax Department for further scrutiny. (Agencies)

Indian-American Seventh-Grader From Florida Wins Scripps National Spelling Bee Title
Experts dispel notion that idlis and dosas are light foods; advise moderation
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

