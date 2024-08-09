Incharge executive engineer Bandipora suspended pending inquiry

Jammu, Aug 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has suspended the Incharge Executive Engineer of the Roads & Buildings Department, Division Bandipora, pending an inquiry into his conduct.

“Pending inquiry into the conduct of Er. Assad Ullah Najar, I/c Executive Engineer, R&B Division Bandipora, he is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. During his suspension, the said engineer will remain attached to the office of the Chief Engineer, PW(R&B) Pir Panjal,” reads an order issued by the Secretary to the Government, Bhupinder Kumar.

“Further, Er. Mohammad Hussain Shah, I/c Executive Engineer PMGSY Bandipora, shall look after the charge of the R&B Division Bandipora in addition to his own duties until further orders,” the order further reads.



