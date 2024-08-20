In Violation of Guidelines, unauthorized construction of commercial buildings goes unabated in Sunderbani

Rajouri, August 19: In apparent violation of set rules and guidelines, influential persons continue to raise unauthorized commercial buildings in Nala Panchayat of Sunderbani, Rajouri, during the years 2022 and 2023, allegedly due to the misuse of power by district officials.

According to sources, government directives clearly states that no commercial establishments should be constructed in the area without attaining a Change of Land Use (CLU) certificate.

“However, despite these orders, certain officials allegedly allowed the construction of shops and commercial buildings without the necessary permissions,” sources said, adding that some of these constructions were reportedly carried out with the knowledge of the administration, while others went unnoticed.

Sources suggested that when attempts were made to report these illegal activities, individuals were met with threats and pressure to remain silent.

“This misuse of power is said to have resulted in significant financial losses for the government, with the potential impact running into crores of rupees,” sources said. They added that activists and media who tried to highlight the matter were allegedly threatened by the officials and their henchmen.

Such blatant misuse of power by the officials raises questions about the commitment to anti-corruption efforts in the region, particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the LG administration in Jammu and Kashmir.

There is an urgent need for an investigation into the actions of these district officials to ascertain how many commercial buildings have been established without securing CLU.

To fight corruption, the central and LG administrations must take strict action against those involved in raising unauthorized commercial buildings. Such officials must be held accountable to prevent future misconduct and ensure adherence to the rules and guidelines set forth by the government.