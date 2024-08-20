back to top
    India
    India

    Army Chief chairs high-level meet, deliberates on road map for Viksit Bharat@2047

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 19: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday chaired a high level meeting of all Army commanders and senior hierarchy to deliberate upon a wide range of issues with emphasis on charting future course of Indian Army to align with Government's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

    According to an official statement, today's discussion reaffirmed the Indian Army's commitment to evolving into a future ready force that is not only capable of protecting interests but also contributing significantly to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

    The discussions were centred around ongoing transformational initiatives by the Indian Army and its contribution towards achieving the objective of Viksit Bharat@2047.

    The meeting, which will continue till Tuesday, is being attended by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chiefs (GOC-in-Cs) of the Indian Army's seven commands.

    The senior leadership outlined several broad goals to be pursued in next decade, including, theaterisation, reorganisation of Army and Command Headquarters, realignment of Command, Corps and Area HQ boundaries. Other discussion agendas included world class infrastructure development, enhancing multi-domain and cross-domain operational capabilities to include land, air, cyber and space.

    The COAS exhorted all stakeholders to promote Atmanirbharta, strive to achieve self-reliance in Indigenisation of equipment, platforms, and weapons, support Indian Industries in not only developing world-class equipment but also facilitate in becoming a leading defence exporter.

    Actions to enhance Jointness and Integration in armed forces were also discussed for strengthening of joint service structures and organisations besides the need to establish common military stations and units for logistics, communication, and other essential services. Human Resource Development initiatives aimed at improving the quality and effectiveness of personnel across the ranks were also deliberated upon.

    The discussion concluded with the ongoing initiative of Indian Army aligned to the national vision including military and training, defence diplomacy, whole of nation approach, healthcare and education and youth empowerment and .

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

