    Jammu KashmirNomination process for first phase of J&K Assembly polls begins
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly ElectionsKashmir

    Nomination process for first phase of J&K Assembly polls begins

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    24 seats of south , Chenab Valley to go to polls in 1st phase on Sept 18

    Srinagar, Aug 19: The nomination process for 24 assembly constituencies, where polling will be held in the first phase of & Kashmir assembly polls on September 18, will begin on Tuesday.

    The poll body will issue the notification for 24 assembly seats which will go to polls in the Union Territory's first election.

    The voting for these seats spread over seven districts, including four in south Kashmir and three in Chenab Valley- would take place on September 18.

    The notification would be issued for four seats of Pulwama district, two seats of Shopian, three seats of Kulgam, seven seats of Anantnag, three seats of Doda, three seats of Kishtwar and two seats of Ramban district.

    As per schedule announced by the ECI, candidates can file nomination papers for these seats till August 27 while scrutiny of nominations will be done on August 28.

    The poll body has fixed August 30 as the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

     

    Army Chief chairs high-level meet, deliberates on road map for Viksit Bharat@2047
    Amarnath Yatra 2024 concludes with Chhari Mubarak reaching holy cave
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

