Amarnath Yatra 2024 concludes with Chhari Mubarak reaching holy cave

52-day-long pilgrimage saw around 5.1 lakh yatris visiting the shrine

Srinagar, Aug 19: The annual Amarnath Yatra for 2024 came to a formal end on Monday as the Chhari Mubarak, the holy mace of Lord Shiva, reached the sacred cave shrine of Amarnath. The conclusion of the 52-day-long pilgrimage was marked by the final pooja at the shrine, conducted amid traditional rituals and prayers.

Officials told that the Chhari Mubarak, led by a group of sages, began its journey from Panchtarni towards the holy cave on Thursday and reached the destination on Monday. The final pooja at the cave shrine marked the official end of this year's yatra.

This year's yatra saw approximately 5.1 lakh pilgrims visit the holy cave, compared to the 4.5 lakh visitors last year. However, the number still falls short of the over 6 lakh pilgrims who visited in 2012. Despite some disruptions in the pilgrimage due to road repairs and reduced flow in the second week of August, the overall participation remained strong.

The Chhari Mubarak yatra, a 145-kilometre journey, began from Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar, with the sages performing hawans (rituals) at various locations, including Pampore, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Mattan, Aishmuqam, and Pahalgam. The procession rested for two days at Pahalgam before continuing to the Amarnath cave, where it spent two additional nights at Chandanwari and Sheshnag.

On the occasion of Shravan-Punima, August 19, the Chhari Mubarak was taken to the holy shrine before sunrise, where the pooja was conducted with the first rays of the sun. The pilgrimage concluded peacefully, with daylong prayers offered for world peace and the prosperity of mankind.

Swami Deependra Giri, the custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and the union territory administration. He said the improved facilities, including the widening of the track to the cave shrine, contributed to the increased influx of pilgrims this year.

Swami Giri added that special prayers were held at the cave for the peace and prosperity of the entire country, including Jammu and Kashmir. Following the rituals, the Chhari Mubarak was returned to Panchtarni, marking the end of the Amarnath Yatra 2024.