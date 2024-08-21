back to top
    JammuIn Just 72 Hours, Over 28,000 Defacements Cleaned Up in J&K
    JammuJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    In Just 72 Hours, Over 28,000 Defacements Cleaned Up in J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 21: The J&K Election Department has removed more than 28 thousand defacements across the   and within 72 hours after the announcement of J&K Assembly Election 2024.

     

    With the announcement of Assembly Election in Jammu and Kashmir on 16 August 2024 by Election Commission of (ECI), the Commission had issued directions for the effective enforcement of provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in J&K Union Territory.
    Taking the ECI directives regarding the implementation of MCC after the announcement elections into the consideration, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu & Kashmir, P K Pole directed the enforcement wing of the department to remove all the wall-writing, posters, banners or defacement in any other form on the Government properties and others in no time.
    Acting swiftly, the enforcement wing removed as many as 28,636 defacements across the Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory within 72 hours from the announcement of election, a statement from the office of CEO said.
    As many as 1837 wall-writing, 9276 posters, 5661 banners and 11,862 other defacements from Government, Public and private properties were removed by Flying Squads and MCC teams in a mission mode in last 72 hours across the 20 districts of the Union Territory.
    The action was aimed at ensuring that no political advertisement at the cost of public exchequer be displayed prominently in Government, public and private properties during the MCC restricted period.
    The J&K election department is committed to work in tandem with all stakeholders to ensure level-playing field for all contestants during the MCC-restricted period, the CEO said.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

