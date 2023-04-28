In A First, ‘Women In Khaki’ Perform Duty In Night Hours At Checkpoints In Jammu City

Jammu, Apr 28: In a major step to keep vigil on lady drug peddlers vis-a-vis extending helping hand to the woman in need during night hours, Jammu Police have deployed ‘women in khaki' at several checkpoints falling in the jurisdictions of Jammu city. This is for the first time, women constables have been deployed during night hours and to start with, deployment has been made in the vity areas, a senior police officer said. The officer said that at every check point, two women personnel are deployed from 10 pm to 6 am. “So far 12 prominent check points in the city area are having the deployment not only to keep vigil on any untoward incidents but also to make women more secure during night hours especially the working ladies and assisting those travelling alone in need,” he stated. Moreover, he said that as involvement of women drug peddlers have also witnessed a spike in the recent past, the deployment of lady constables will also help in keeping check on suspicious movements and curb the illegal trade. Initially, deployment is made at major entry and exit points of Jammu city, adding the officer said, “in the next phase, women constables will be deployed in the rural belts.” With involvement of women into the smuggling trade, handling drug peddling has become more challenging but deployment of women constables will definitely help in curbing the menace, he added.