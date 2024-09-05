In a first, Omar speaks in Kashmiri, removes cap from head to seek votes in Gbl

Says BJP pushing independent candidates to manipulate polls

Ganderbal, Sep 4: The former chief minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday removed the cap from his head and appealed to people to cast their ballots in his favour and give him one chance to serve them.

Omar spoke in Kashmiri language for the first time in public while removing his cap from his head, seeking the support of the public in Ganderbal during the upcoming assembly elections.

Omar while removing his cap, said his turban and honor is now in the hands of people. “I will not speak about development, manifesto and other things at present, but this time I want to tell you to give me a chance to serve you as a servant. My turban and honor is now in your hands,” he told the workers after filing the nomination papers in Ganderbal.

Omar further added that he is contesting elections in Ganderbal after a gap of 16 years. “I want to serve the people of Ganderbal once again after a gap of 16 years,” he said.

Earlier, speaking to media persons, Omar stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to manipulate the elections by pushing the independent candidates in the fray.

“The BJP is trying to push many independent candidates in the electoral fray to form the next government here in Jammu and Kashmir, but these tactics would flop,” Omar said.

Also, National Conference vice president lashed out at former MLA Ganderbal Ishfaq Jabbar, stating that he became the legislator from Ganderbal due to the party's mandate.

“Ishfaq Jabbar has deceived the people of Ganderbal as he didn't come up to the expectations of the party and all the works have been halted here since 2014 when he became MLA,” Omar said after filing nomination papers from Ganderbal today.

Omar said that Ishfaq Jabbar became MLA as he was given mandate by the party, but he didn't come up to the expectations.

“Had I contested from Ganderbal then, Ishfaq Jabbar couldn't have become MLA. He knows well that he was given the mandate, which I had promised him,” he said.

“Since all works are at halt here, it was a compulsion for the party to contest from Ganderbal constituency against Ishfaq Jabbar and others,” he stated.

Omar Abdullah accompanied by party leaders filed nomination papers for the upcoming assembly election from Ganderbal segment