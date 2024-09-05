After Gbl, Omar to file nomination papers from Budgam today

‘Only candidate to contest from two seats simultaneously'

Srinagar, Sep 4: National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, Omar Abdullah is all set to file his nomination papers for the upcoming assembly elections from Budgam seat on Thursday.

NC's Social Media & Digital Platforms Incharge, Ifra Jan has confirmed it, saying that Omar Abdullah will file his nomination papers for the second seat in Budgam tomorrow.

As per the sources, Omar will file his nomination papers at the Deputy Commissioners (DC) office in Budgam tomorrow at 12:00 PM.

He will be accompanied by the senior party leaders including the incumbent Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

Pertinently, Omar will be first candidate from across Jammu and Kashmir, who will be contesting on two seats in the upcoming assembly elections