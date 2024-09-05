back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirAfter Gbl, Omar to file nomination papers from Budgam today
    Jammu KashmirKashmir

    After Gbl, Omar to file nomination papers from Budgam today

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    ‘Only candidate to contest from two seats simultaneously'

    Srinagar, Sep 4: Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister of erstwhile and state, Omar Abdullah is all set to file his nomination papers for the upcoming assembly elections from Budgam seat on Thursday.

    NC's Social Media & Digital Platforms Incharge, Ifra Jan has confirmed it, saying that Omar Abdullah will file his nomination papers for the second seat in Budgam tomorrow.

    As per the sources, Omar will file his nomination papers at the Deputy Commissioners (DC) office in Budgam tomorrow at 12:00 PM.

    He will be accompanied by the senior party leaders including the incumbent Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

    Pertinently, Omar will be first candidate from across Jammu and Kashmir, who will be contesting on two seats in the upcoming assembly elections

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    In a first, Omar speaks in Kashmiri, removes cap from head to seek votes in Gbl
    Next article
    Constituency Profile Kishtwar-49 AC Direct fight between NC’s Sajad Kichloo, BJP’s Shagun Parihar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ASSEMBLY POLL 2024: In Valley, several Kashmiri Pandits in fray

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 5: On September 18, when the Valley...

    Will achieve our target of 45 seats: Ram Madhav

    Northlines Northlines -
    Says NC-PDP manifestos advocate revival of terrorism in J&K Srinagar,...

    Nizam Ud Din Bhat laments political division in J&K after PAGD formation

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bandipora, Sep 4: Former legislator Nizam ud Din Bhat...

    Constituency Profile Kishtwar-49 AC Direct fight between NC’s Sajad Kichloo, BJP’s Shagun Parihar

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 4: The biggest constituency in district Kishtwar...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Death stared at us every moment, recalls IC 814 hijacking survivor

    ASSEMBLY POLL 2024: In Valley, several Kashmiri Pandits in fray

    In call with PM Modi, Biden raises concerns over Bangladesh’s safety...