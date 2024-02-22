Improve skiing infrastructure in Gulmarg: Omar to Centre

SRINAGAR, Feb 21: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday asked the Central government to improve the skiing infrastructure in Gulmarg to attract more winter sports lovers to Kashmir.

“Skiing in Gulmarg has its own charm, but I have noticed the skiing infrastructure is same that we had left in 2014. Nothing new has been added in the past 10 years,” Abdullah told reporters here.

“There was probably just one time (in two days) that the Gondola (cable car) went up and was interrupted,” he added.

The former chief minister, who demitted office in 2014, claimed that several skiers who used to come to Gulmarg earlier were now going to places like Kazakhstan.

“My request to the Central government is that they should not look at Gulmarg only from the perspective of holding Khelo India games but develop the place into a complete skiing destination. Gulmarg has the potential for that, ” he said.

Abdullah said he was happy that Khelo India Winter games were being held at Gulmarg.

“I am happy but Khelo India is using the infrastructure that we had built. Nothing new has been added, ” he said.

The fourth edition of Khelo India Winter Games began at this skiing resort on Wednesday. Around 800 players will take part in the five-day event.

Gulmarg has hosted all four editions of the winter games held so far.