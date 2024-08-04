IMD issues red alert for 5 states as extremely heavy rains expected, Himachal, Uttarakhand and Kerala on alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for 5 states in the country as extremely heavy rainfall is expected over the next couple of days. As per the forecast by the weather agency, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the coastal districts of Maharashtra and Goa will have to brace themselves for extremely heavy rains. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Kerala, which have been battling heavy rains and floods over the past few weeks, are also expected to witness more downpour.

The states of Himachal, Uttarakhand and Kerala have reported massive devastation due to heavy rainfall over the past few days. Kerala alone has reported over 350 deaths so far due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in Wayanad district, while over 200 people are still reported missing. Uttarakhand has witnessed 15 rain-related deaths till now. Himachal Pradesh too has seen unfortunate losses with 9 reported dead and 47 people missing. As per IMD's forecast, all three hilly states are in for another spell of heavy to very heavy rains over the next 24 hours.

Other regions that have been put on alert for heavy to extremely heavy rains are Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan-Goa, Assam-Meghalaya and Gangetic West Bengal. IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar, Pune and Satara districts of Maharashtra while Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri have an orange alert for very heavy rains on August 4. The northeast states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also expected to witness increased rainfall activity over the next few days.

With several parts of the country receiving widespread rainfall, authorities are keeping a close watch and have stepped up relief efforts and evacuation operations in vulnerable areas. People have been advised to stay indoors and venture out only if essential. As per weather predictions, the rainfall activity is expected to continue over the next few days and people must stay alert.