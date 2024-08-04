Cloudburst causes landslides blocking Srinagar-Kargil road vital for Ladakh region

back to top
    By: Northlines

    A cloudburst incident in Cherwan Kangan region of and 's Ganderbal district has resulted in the blockade of the critical Srinagar- highway according to latest reports. Overflow from a nearby stream due to heavy rains has led to collection of mud and debris on the key road link.

    The cloudburst has caused significant damage to the locality, impacting paddy fields in the agriculture dependent area. Several vehicles also got stuck in the mud and rubble from landslides. However, no loss of life has been reported so far according to officials.

    Additional Deputy Commissioner of Ganderbal, Gulzar Ahmad stated that the priority now is to clear the obstructed highway at the earliest. Rescue operations were also carried out to shift residents of houses with debris ingress to safer locations. Authorities from local police, district administration and volunteers are cooperating in restoration work. The officer expressed hope that the road will be made motorable again by today once cleaning is complete.

    Traffic on the strategically important Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road in the vicinity of Padawbal has also been suspended due road blockage after mud mixed water filled the carriageway. Commuters have been advised to avoid using the impacted stretches until clearance work is finished.

    The cloudburst and subsequent landslides underscore the need to strengthen disaster mitigation structures in flood prone mountainous terrains of the state. Quick response and coordinated efforts are helping address the current situation and restore vital connectivity to region.

