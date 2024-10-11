Iltija alleges violence by NC workers post election victory

NC MLA responds to Iltija, warns legal action over violence allegations

Srinagar, Oct 10: The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday accused the National Conference (NC) workers in Bijbehara, Kulgam and surrounding areas in south Kashmir of resorting to “hooliganism” and “vandalism” following NC's recent electoral victory.

Addressing a press conference, PDP leader Iltija Mufti accused NC workers of resorting to violent tactics reminiscent of earlier decades. She said that complaints had flooded in from PDP workers in Bijbehara, Kheram, Dachnipura and Wagama, detailing acts of violence, arson and intimidation allegedly perpetrated by NC supporters.

“We have received numerous reports of NC workers breaking down the walls of our members' homes, setting fire to cowsheds and stealing livestock,” she alleged.

Iltija referred to a specific incident highlighted in a video circulating on social media that showed the destruction of property, including burning cow sheds in Wagama. “This reminds us of NC's violent tactics from decades ago, which we thought had ended,” she said.

She further claimed that NC workers disrupted prayers by setting off firecrackers during the Azaan and assaulted PDP supporters, which resulted in injuries and hospitalisations. “If they touch my workers, we will take immediate legal action,” she warned, adding that FIRs had already been lodged against the perpetrators.

The PDP president's daughter accused the newly elected NC MLA for Bijbehara of failing to control his party members and expressed concern that the situation could worsen over the next five years without immediate intervention.

She condemned NC's return to “old ways of hooliganism”, despite their recent electoral success. “People have given NC a strong mandate, but instead of governing, they are trying to create an atmosphere of violence and intimidation,” she said.

During the press conference, Iltija thanked local police and the administration, particularly the SSP, for their prompt action. “Several FIRs have already been registered, and we are hopeful that the authorities will continue to take this seriously,” she added.

Mufti issued a warning to the NC to cease their violent activities or face legal consequences. “We may have lost the election, but we will not allow this atmosphere to continue. The PDP is down, but we are not out,” she said.

Responding to accusations of violence made by PDP leader Iltija Mufti against NC workers, MLA Bijbehara Dr Bashir Veeri issued a strong statement, hinting at potential legal action against her.

“I have respect for Mehbooba Mufti who is like a sister to me. However, I must advise Iltija to cease these baseless and illegal accusations,” he said, urging her to avoid using “unparliamentary” language and “insulting” the people.

He hinted at taking legal action against Iltija for her statements, saying, “Stop these acts. I am giving you a legal notice. I can explain to you through the law.” He urged Iltija to refrain from making further allegations. “It would be in her best interest to quickly understand the situation,” he said.