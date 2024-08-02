IIT Jammu Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for JRF Post, Check Qualification and How to Apply

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2024: Indian Institute of Technology Jammu (IIT Jammu) has invited online applications from the interested candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) to work on the R&D project titled “Efficient decoding and explicit determination of basic parameters of linear codes associated to Grassmann and flag varieties over finite fields” sanctioned by Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), New Delhi.

The interested applicants have to appear in an interview through Video Conferencing (VC) mode to be held at IIT Jammu on August 13, 2024. The invite link for VC Interview will be sent by email on the date of interview.

Overview of IIT Jammu Recruitment 2024:

Below we have tabulated a quick overview of the IIT Jammu Recruitment 2024: –

Recruiting Body Indian Institute of Technology Jammu (IIT Jammu) Post Name Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Category Govt Job Job Location Jammu J&K Selection Process Interview Apply Mode Email Last Date to Apply 11-08-2024 Website www.iitjammu.ac.in

Vacancy Details, Qualification, Salary of IIT Jammu Job Recruitment 2024:

IIT Jammu is hiring following position to work on the R&D project. Check educational qualification, salary details as follows:

Post Name Qualification Salary Junior Research Fellow (JRF) M.Sc. (Mathematics) with GATE/NET Knowledge in basics of Commutative Algebra. Rs. 31, 000/- per month + 16% HRA

How to Apply for IIT Jammu JRF Recruitment 2024:

Interested candidates are advised to email their detailed biodata along with scanned copy of all supporting documents such as educational certificates from 10th onwards, proof of date of birth, proof of experience (if any), e.g., summaries

of projects done and experience certificate of previous projects, and certificate of qualifying national test like NET/GATE etc., to prasant.singh@iitjammu.ac.in.

Interview Schedule of IIT Jammu Recruitment 2024:

The interview through Video Conferencing (VC) mode is scheduled to be held at IIT Jammu on August 13, 2024. Shortlisted candidates, based on shortlisting criteria suggested by the committee, will be informed.

Important Dates:

The important dates of the IIT Jammu Recruitment 2024 are listed below:

Start Date: 31 July 2024

Last Date: 11 August 2024

Interview Date: 13 August 2024.

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF:

Indian Institute of Technology Jammu (IIT Jammu) has released a recruitment notification for JRF position. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below.

Official Notification Download PDF