FOSSA Acquires Popular Developer Platform StackShare

Leading open source governance solution FOSSA has expanded its offerings with the acquisition of StackShare, a widely used community platform for software developers. With over 1.5 million registered users collaborating across various projects, StackShare connects engineers to share insights and track the tools powering today's tech landscape.

Founded by solo founder Yonas Beshawred to facilitate these discussions, StackShare emerged as a valuable online hub where developers could navigate evolving trends. The platform detailed profiles for over 50,000 companies and hosted 800,000 monthly active users.

FOSSA creates compliance and security tools to streamline oversight of open source code. Seeing an opportunity to better serve the complex needs of engineering teams, FOSSA integrated StackShare's wealth of crowd-sourced perspectives. “As software supply chains grow increasingly intricate, visibility into the full technology stack is crucial,” said FOSSA CEO Kevin Wang on the union.

The deal concludes StackShare's journey raising $12 million in capital. Founder Beshawred noted how few Black entrepreneurs enter the developer tools arena and hopes this milestone inspires more representation. He will now assist FOSSA's mission as a product leader, bringing his first-hand insights from establishing such a widely adopted community.