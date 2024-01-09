IGP Kashmir takes stock of security scenario

Srinagar, Jan 8: In order to enhance and evaluate security measures across the valley, the IGP Kashmir VK Birdi Monday conducted a comprehensive security review meeting at PCR Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by DD IB Nitin Tiwari, DIG CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar, DIG SSB Srinagar Imtiyaz Ismail Parray, DIG IR Kashmir Abdul Qayoom, SSP Srinagar Ashish Mishra, SSP PCR Shoket Hussain Shah, SSP Traffic City Srinagar Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, SSP Security Kashmir Sheikh Faisal and SP PC Srinagar Iftikhar Talib.

DIG NKR Vivek Gupta & DIG SKR Rayees Mohammad Bhat alongwith district SSPs, PDs attended the meeting virtually.

Besides, officers from Army, BSF, CRPF, CISF and SB also participated. During the meeting, the participating officers briefed IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario and the security measures being adopted to counter the challenges, a police spokesman said in a statement issued today.

The discussions encompassed various facets, including intelligence gathering, threat assessments, emergency response protocols in view of VIP Visits and upcoming events like R-Day functions.

The IGP Kashmir actively engaged with the officers, delving into discussions about initiatives aimed at maintaining law and order, as well as anti-terrorist operations within the valley.

Highlighting the importance of continued efforts and coordination among different forces on the ground, IGP Kashmir stressed upon strengthening collaboration between different law enforcement agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operations besides, exploring innovative technologies to augment existing security infrastructure and response capabilities.

He urged officers to intensify anti-terrorist operations and take stringent action against individuals or organizations supporting anti-national activities. Besides, directed them to enhance joint patrolling especially during the night hours to prevent any terrorist movement.

During the meeting, the IGP Kashmir emphasized the importance of precision and coordination, outlining strategic measures to address potential challenges and uphold the highest standards of security.

VK Birdi expressed confidence in the preparedness of the security forces and assured the public of their commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment, besides stressed the importance of community support in maintaining peace and security in the valley.