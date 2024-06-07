back to top
ICMR Issues New Daily Salt Intake Guidelines After Finding All Salts Contain Similar Sodium Levels

The way Indians have been consuming salt may need a rethink. In a recent statement, leading body ICMR has urged people to cut back on all types of salt, including rock salt. Their findings suggest that sodium levels in different salts do not vary significantly.

ICMR analyzed the sodium content of various salts like sendha namak (rock salt), common table salt and other specialty salts. Surprisingly, it was found that irrespective of brand or variety, salts contain similar amounts of sodium on average. Sodium is a major concern as excess consumption is linked to high blood pressure.

The health agency noted that people often assume rock or sendha namak to be healthier options compared to refined table salt. However, their research shows all salts contribute similar sodium levels per 100 grams. Given this fact, moderation is advised for all kinds of salt rather than focus on any particular type.

ICMR has now issued revised guidelines recommending Indians consume no more than 5 grams of salt per day. Currently, average intake is over 10 grams daily which is almost double the recommended limit. By reducing all salt intake, from cooking to dining, one can lower health risks like heart disease and stroke in the long run.

Staying within the daily sodium target may not be easy but making small changes like using less salt in recipes and switching to low-sodium seasoning can help. Following ICMR's advice, all Indians would do well to cut back on salt and be mindful about consumption from all sources. Our health depends on how well we can adopt a balanced salt restriction approach in the coming years.

