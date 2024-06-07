Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses GTA 6 Record in This Manner

Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking comment on Mbappe's transfer announcement has taken the internet by storm

Cristiano Ronaldo now holds the internet's world record as the most-liked comment on social media, leaving behind Dylan Page's GTA 6 post.

The former Real Madrid legend greeted the young Kylian Mbappe on June 3, 2021, when the French international joined Paris Saint Germain from Paris for a large amount of money and moved to the Bernabeu.

CR7 played nine years at Real Madrid, making 438 appearances for the team and scoring 451 goals; he also won the Ballon d'Or four times; per the club's website. His goal-scoring feats have cemented his status as Real Madrid's greatest-ever goalscorer.

Ronaldo's comment on Mbappe's transfer announcement has garnered over 5.1 million likes. Ronaldo expressed, “My turn to 👀 Excited to see you light up the Bernabéu.”

Mbappe's announcement post itself received an astounding 23 million likes. The post included photos of Mbappe in Real Madrid training gear from years ago, with one image showing Ronaldo standing beside him.

David Beckham also wished Mbappe

Several other legendary Real Madrid players also congratulated Mbappe on his move. David Beckham and Sergio Ramos were among those who shared their excitement. Beckham commented, “Congratulations you friend. More exciting times ahead,” while Ramos, Mbappe's former teammate at PSG, added, “Welcome bro.”

Dylan Page, a well-known TikTok content creator and influencer, previously held the record for the most-liked comment with 4.5 million likes. His popular comment was, “Most liked comment about GTA 6 before GTA 6,” along with a skull emoji.

Dylan Page responds

After Ronaldo broke his record, Page humorously responded in a TikTok video, saying Ronaldo “broke the hearts” of 4.5 million people. He joked, “Our poor baby was only five months old and he didn't even have the chance to grow up before he was brutally murdered by this man. They say he even Sui'd as he did it,” alluding Ronaldo's infamous goal celebration.

Not just Instagram, Mbappe's post garnered over 610,000 mentions on X, Thread (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Reddit in the three days following the news. Fabrizio Romano, a renowned sports journalist, had been reporting on the transfer developments throughout April and May. He confirmed the deal with his signature “here we go” tweet on June 2, a day before Mbappe's official announcement.