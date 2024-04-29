ICICI Bank’s Shares Rise by More Than 2% Following Q4 Earnings

The stock advanced 2.51 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,135 on the BSE. On the NSE, it climbed 2.44 per cent to hit the 52-week high of Rs 1,135.

Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday climbed over 2 per cent after the company's March quarter consolidated net profit grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 11,672 crore, helped by lower provisions.

