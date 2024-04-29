back to top
ICICI Bank’s Shares Rise by More Than 2% Following Q4 Earnings

The stock advanced 2.51 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,135 on the BSE. On the NSE, it climbed 2.44 per cent to hit the 52-week high of Rs 1,135.

Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday climbed over 2 per cent after the company's March quarter consolidated net profit grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 11,672 crore, helped by lower provisions.

On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender showed a 17.4 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 10,708 crore for the reporting quarter against Rs 9,122 crore in the year-ago period.

For fiscal 2023-24, its standalone net profit grew to Rs 40,888 crore from Rs 31,896 crore a year ago.

The core net interest income increased 8.1 per cent to Rs 19,093 crore in the reporting quarter on a 16.8 per cent growth in loans. However, it was restricted by a compression in net interest margin to 4.40 per cent from 4.90 per cent in the year-ago period.

The provisions more than halved to Rs 718 crore for the reporting quarter, as per an exchange filing by the lender on Saturday.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 2.16 per cent from 2.30 per cent in December 2023.

Supreme Court Refuses To Consider Listing Of Plea Seeking Abolition Of Collegium System
