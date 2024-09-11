back to top
    IAF officer booked for alleged rape of fellow officer in J&K

    , Sep 11: In a disturbing case, a senior Indian Air Force officer has been booked by the Jammu and police on allegations of rape levelled by a fellow officer. According to reports, the FIR was filed on September 8th against the Wing Commander under Section 376 of the IPC at the Budgam police station.

    The complainant, a woman officer also posted at the Air Force Station in Srinagar, has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the accused after a New Year's Eve party last year. In her complaint, she states that she was asked by the Wing Commander to come to a room to receive a gift, where she was forced into a sexual act against her will.

    The following months saw the woman struggle with the trauma while the authorities failed to take appropriate action. It is reported that an internal probe was launched only after two months, with bias shown towards protecting the senior officer. Medical examination was also delayed despite requests.

    Most shocking is the woman's claim that top officials did not record key evidence or statements, while witnesses were reportedly tutored or made to flee. The committee then gave an inconclusive result, with no follow up action over the next few months. With no justice in sight, she was compelled to seek aid from the Jammu and Kashmir police.

    This grave case highlights the need for urgent reforms in addressing such allegations within the Armed Forces. Support systems must be overhauled to encourage victims to report crimes without fear of prejudice or delay in fair investigation. For the courage shown, this woman officer deserves nothing but the maximum protection under the law. Truth and justice need to prevail, with a zero tolerance policy towards any attempts to shield the accused based on rank or influence.

