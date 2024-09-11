back to top
    InternationalHarris Requests Additional Debate With Pence After First Defeat
    International

    Harris Requests Additional Debate With Pence After First Defeat

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Harris Calls For Second Debate After First Defeat

    Vice Presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence faced off in their only scheduled debate, but according to President Donald Trump, Harris was not satisfied with her performance and wants another chance to spar with her opponent. In a series of tweets, Trump stated that Harris emerged as the clear loser in the debate against Pence and is now requesting an additional debate to try and make up lost ground.

    While debates are meant to provide voters insights into the policy platforms and priorities of each campaign, Trump asserted that Harris’ motive for scheduling a repeat showdown stems purely from being thoroughly bested in their initial debate encounter. When candidates taste defeat in these highly watched political confrontations, it is only natural that they search for an opportunity to avenge a prior loss. However, voters may grow weary if the process becomes more about personal battles between rivals rather than substantive discussions on the issues.

    For Harris and her campaign, turning attention back to Pence on the debate stage could allow her a valuable chance to refocus her messaging and shore up weaknesses exposed in the first outing. But not everyone will view another debate simplistically as a “do-over.” As always, the viewing public will serve as tough judges, carefully weighing any new arguments or strategies against previous performances as they make their election decision. Only time will tell if a second debate moves numbers enough to satisfy Harris after a night that Trump declares she decidedly lost.

