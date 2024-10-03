back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirHurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz petitions J&K HC against ‘House Arrest’
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz petitions J&K HC against ‘House Arrest’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Oct 2: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has filed a petition in the  and High Court challenging his “house arrest”, the separatist amalgam said on Wednesday.

    It said the court is scheduled to hear the petition on Friday.

    While the Hurriyat has claimed that its chairman has been under house detention for one month and his movements are restricted, the J-K administration has maintained that he is a free man but security agencies determine his movements because of security reasons.

    “The hearing of the case of Mirwaiz's house arrest/illegal detention has been listed on October 4 in the High Court. Mirwaiz has been under house detention for the last one month,” the Hurriyat said.

    It said that the Mirwaiz had earlier filed a writ petition in Jammu and Kashmir, and  High Court which had been listed for November 2024.

    “However, as he incessantly has been once again put under illegal and unauthorised detention without any formal orders by the administration even during the pendency of the said writ petition, depriving him of his fundamental rights guaranteed to him including his religious rights as well, he therefore, was compelled to file another petition along with an urgency memo,” the Hurriyat claimed.

    The separatist amalgam said it was hopeful that the high court would provide much-needed relief to the Mirwaiz “in view of laws of natural justice and human rights also enshrined in the Constitution”.

    He also appealed to the legal fraternity, political organisations and human rights groups to raise their voice over the issue.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Hope big powers ensure there is no World War III: Farooq
    Next article
    Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk released from detention Chakka jam continued for the 2nd consecutive day in Ladakh
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Army officer briefs LG on security situation, counter-terror ops in Valley

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 2: A senior Army officer here on...

    J&K Polls: Candidates keep fingers crossed as all eyes on October 8 counting

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 2: As all three phases of Assembly...

    Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk released from detention Chakka jam continued for the 2nd consecutive day in Ladakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Ladakh-based climate activist and education reformer Sonam...

    Hope big powers ensure there is no World War III: Farooq

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 2: In light of the escalating tensions...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Army officer briefs LG on security situation, counter-terror ops in Valley

    J&K Polls: Candidates keep fingers crossed as all eyes on October...

    EAM meets with US NSA Jake Sullivan, and VP Kamala Harris’...