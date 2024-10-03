Hope big powers ensure there is no World War III: Farooq

Srinagar, Oct 2: In light of the escalating tensions in the Middle East, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday, stressed the need for peace and hoped that the big powers of the world will ensure that there is no third World War.

“I hope the big powers of the world will ensure that there is no World War III…People are dying on both sides. Humanity is dead. The Russia-Ukraine war is also going on. May God bring back humanity,” Farooq Abdullah said.

The former Chief Minister also exuded confidence in winning the assembly elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said that the Congress-NC alliance will form the government in J-K.

The turmoil in West Asia escalated after Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel. Following this, the United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) to help defend Israel against this attack.