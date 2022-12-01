Human capital, a key factor in achieving business goals: CII HR Conclave

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: The role of the human resource heads, especially in a post disruptive environment, has been elevated to attract

and retain talent and at the same time formulates better employee value propositions to form deeper connections with the

company to attain business goals.

Speaking on the subject of the future of the worker, Avijit Bhattacharya, CHRO, Tata Capital Limited stated that today, the

employee experience that the company provides has become even more important than the very consumer experience itself.

“Just like the consumer, even the employee has several choices before he decides to choose your organization. A

consumer experience may not be visible to the other consumers of your product or services, however an employee experience

that you may provide would certainly be visible to other employees,” Shri Bhattacharya informed.

Pallab Mukherji, Chief People Officer, Equitas Small Finance explained that the job of the leadership today is to empower

the managers who in turn can motivate the workforce.

Sudakshina Bhattacharya, CHRO, HDFC Ergo revealed that companies who prioritise employee experience always tend to

get their customer experience right.

Speaking on the subject of redesigning rewards for the future workforce of the organization, Amit Chincholikar, Group

CHRO, Tata Consumer Products stated that there is a need to keep looking at rewards for differentiation.

Anandorup Ghose, Partner, Deloitte India explained that over the past few years, the employee models have changed.

Meenakshi Priyam, Group CHRO, Udaan explained that what attracts an employee to an organization is not the reason that

they stay.

Speaking on how companies can find competitive advantage in the learning function, Heide Abelli, Chief Content Officer &

CEO North America, Byteedge stated that the learning and development function must be uniquely tailored.

Concluding the session, Sanjay Behl, Chairman, CII National Committee on Leadership & HR & CEO & Executive Director,

Greaves Electric Mobility stated that the world is in the midst of one of the biggest crises, but at the same time it is an

opportunity that must not be missed.