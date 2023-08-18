Hrithik Roshan to inaugurate Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom at Channi on Aug 20

NL Corresspondent

Jammu: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India's most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today announced that it will be launching its 1st showroom in Jammu on 20th August (Sunday). Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan will inaugurate the brand-new showroom located at Channi. The inauguration is scheduled to happen on Sunday (20th August) at 11:30 AM. With this launch, the company will not only make a foray in Jammu but also mark the momentous milestone of its 200th showroom globally. Currently, the jewellery brand marks its presence across 23 states in India as well as 4 countries in West Asia.

Celebrating this occasion, the company has unveiled its ‘Celebrating 200 Showrooms' campaign, which encompasses unique offers to ensure that patrons gain maximum benefits on their jewellery purchases. As part of this, customers can avail up to 25% off on making charges for all gold jewellery purchases*, whereas on studded jewellery purchases a flat discount of 25% on can be availed on stone value*.

Commenting on the new showroom launch, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to announce our foray in Jammu, which offers tremendous untapped potential and will help us boost growth momentum. The new investments in this region reflect upon the brand's commitment to strengthen presence in North India as well as make the brand more accessible to patrons.”