back to top
Search
    BusinessHow Sovereign Gold Bond Returns May be Impacted by Recent Customs Duty...
    Business

    How Sovereign Gold Bond Returns May be Impacted by Recent Customs Duty Cut on Gold

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The recent reduction in gold import duty from 15% to 6% by the government in the latest Union has brought about some uncertainty regarding the future returns from Sovereign Gold Bonds. Investors who purchased these gold-linked government securities fear their anticipated gains may not fully materialize.

    The first series of SGBs issued in August 2016 is due for redemption this month. At the time of issue, gold was priced at Rs. 3,119 per gram. Based on current market rates around Rs. 6,853 per gram, bondholders were expecting well over 100% appreciation in value apart from annual interestreceived. However, the fall in domestic gold prices following the duty cut could impact final proceeds.

    The redemption price of SGBs is determined by average gold prices in the week before maturity. After the budget announcement, gold dropped around 5% on commodity exchanges. Lower prices directly influence the amount SGB owners receive back. Those who invested in Series II bonds redeemed in March benefited from 126% capital appreciation plus interest over 8 years. Futureseries may see comparatively lower returns due to change in duty.

    While SGBs remain an attractive investment due to sovereign backing, assured returns and tax benefits on redemption, market experts feel the reduction in import levy will impact gold asset class returns across the board, including physical holdings and exchange-traded funds. Lower import costs are likely to spur local demand in the coming festival season, which could support price recovery over the medium term. Overall, SGBs continue providing a stable investment avenue for risk-averse investors seeking gold exposure.

    Previous article
    Shilpa Shinde breaks silence on Asim Riaz’s controversial exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14
    Next article
    Google intensifies fight against homegrown MapMyIndia, Ola Maps for India digital map control
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AI Startup Empowers Businesses Across MENA with $20M Funding

    Northlines Northlines -
    A leading artificial intelligence startup has closed a substantial...

    Security powerhouse Wiz turns down $23 Billion acquisition offer from Google to focus on 1 Billion in annual recurring revenue milestone

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a surprising turn of events, leading cloud security...

    Google intensifies fight against homegrown MapMyIndia, Ola Maps for India digital map control

    Northlines Northlines -
    Google steps up battle against homegrown mapping rivals in...

    Economic Survey not binding, no rethink on FDI from China: Govt

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AI Startup Empowers Businesses Across MENA with $20M Funding

    Ranbir Kapoor opens up about the impact of parents’ marriage troubles...

    India’s medal hopes fade on Day 5 of Paris Olympics 2024...