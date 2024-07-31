Google intensifies fight against homegrown MapMyIndia, Ola Maps for India digital map control

Google steps up battle against homegrown mapping rivals in India

The digital maps landscape in India is heating up, with heavyweight players locking horns for dominance. Global tech giant Google is taking the fight to domestic firms MapMyIndia and Ola Maps in an increasingly competitive market.

All three companies offer mapping and navigation services, placing them on a collision course. At stake is control over the large and lucrative Indian market for digital maps. With mobile usage and location-based apps skyrocketing, the rewards for winning this battle are immense.

MapMyIndia has led the way for over two decades, powering 80% of vehicle navigation systems. However, Google Maps rules the roost among everyday consumers through its integration with Android. Ridesharing apps also depend on Google's mapping prowess.

Meanwhile, Ola Maps' recent emergence shakes things up. The transport major ditched Google Maps, citing high costs. It developed its own system with OpenStreetMap data, aiming to promote local talent. However, MapMyIndia accuses Ola of illegally copying proprietary mapping elements.

Google wasted no time flexing its financial muscle. Soon after Ola's defection, it slashed map access prices up to 90% for Indian developers. Further, features like EV charging points and avoidance of narrow lanes enhance Maps' local relevance.

The aggressive moves underscore each player's determination to dominate India's digital roadways. With technologies converging and nationalistic fervour rising, no party can afford wrong turns in this high-stakes route to mapping supremacy.