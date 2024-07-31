back to top
Search
    BusinessGoogle intensifies fight against homegrown MapMyIndia, Ola Maps for India digital map...
    Business

    Google intensifies fight against homegrown MapMyIndia, Ola Maps for India digital map control

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Google steps up battle against homegrown mapping rivals in

    The digital maps landscape in India is heating up, with heavyweight players locking horns for dominance. Global tech giant Google is taking the fight to domestic firms MapMyIndia and Ola Maps in an increasingly competitive market.

    All three companies offer mapping and navigation services, placing them on a collision course. At stake is control over the large and lucrative Indian market for digital maps. With mobile usage and location-based apps skyrocketing, the rewards for winning this battle are immense.

    MapMyIndia has led the way for over two decades, powering 80% of vehicle navigation systems. However, Google Maps rules the roost among everyday consumers through its integration with Android. Ridesharing apps also depend on Google's mapping prowess.

    Meanwhile, Ola Maps' recent emergence shakes things up. The transport major ditched Google Maps, citing high costs. It developed its own system with OpenStreetMap data, aiming to promote local talent. However, MapMyIndia accuses Ola of illegally copying proprietary mapping elements.

    Google wasted no time flexing its financial muscle. Soon after Ola's defection, it slashed map access prices up to 90% for Indian developers. Further, features like EV charging points and avoidance of narrow lanes enhance Maps' local relevance.

    The aggressive moves underscore each player's determination to dominate India's digital roadways. With technologies converging and nationalistic fervour rising, no party can afford wrong turns in this high-stakes route to mapping supremacy.

    Previous article
    How Sovereign Gold Bond Returns May be Impacted by Recent Customs Duty Cut on Gold
    Next article
    Director of Major US Technology Initiative Resigns Following Criticism of Goals
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AI Startup Empowers Businesses Across MENA with $20M Funding

    Northlines Northlines -
    A leading artificial intelligence startup has closed a substantial...

    Security powerhouse Wiz turns down $23 Billion acquisition offer from Google to focus on 1 Billion in annual recurring revenue milestone

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a surprising turn of events, leading cloud security...

    How Sovereign Gold Bond Returns May be Impacted by Recent Customs Duty Cut on Gold

    Northlines Northlines -
    The recent reduction in gold import duty from 15%...

    Economic Survey not binding, no rethink on FDI from China: Govt

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AI Startup Empowers Businesses Across MENA with $20M Funding

    Ranbir Kapoor opens up about the impact of parents’ marriage troubles...

    India’s medal hopes fade on Day 5 of Paris Olympics 2024...