How Extreme Heat Impacts Heart Health and Tips to Manage Cardiovascular Risks During Heatwaves

As heatwaves continue across many regions, it is crucial to understand how intense heat can affect our cardiovascular system. Experts shed light on the link between heat stress and heart problems, and provide advice on protecting heart health during summer months.

Our body works hard to regulate its temperature even in normal conditions. But scorching heatwaves make this thermoregulation mechanism work overtime. To keep cool, our heart must pump blood more vigorously to the skin. This extra strain on the cardiovascular system can be too much for those with prior heart issues.

Doctors explain that while a healthy heart can handle short bursts of thermal stress, underlying problems like hypertension or diabetes raise the risk of heart attacks. As sap increases circulation, dehydration sets in easily which burdens the heart further.

Warning signs like excessive sweating, dizziness, nausea or cold skin during heatwaves require prompt medical care. As heat stroke and exhaustion can exacerbate into serious complications affecting the heart.

For those at risk, some simple tweaks make a difference. Drinking plenty of fluids and electrolyte-rich drinks helps counter dehydration. Wearing lightweight cotton, staying indoors during peak hours and using cooling devices reduce thermal burden.

People with cardiac conditions should avoid strenuous work in extreme heat. Their physicians may also adjust medication doses to account for increased fluid loss through perspiration. Signs like fatigue should not be ignored.

With climate extremes here to stay, protecting cardiovascular health in summer deserves focus. Small preventive measures empower us to stay safe and keep potentially fatal issues at bay. With growing heatwaves worldwide, such steps gain prominence.