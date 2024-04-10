Search
6 Refreshing beverages that support liver health

With rising concerns, beverage brands are launching liver-loving drinks that not only quench thirst but also support the body's vital detox organ. From refreshing juices to antioxidant-rich infusions, here are six examples of the growing wellness category.

1. Jamun Rush

This jam-packed juice blends jamun fruit with carrot and beetroot to deliver a triple hit of nutrients. While jamun improves liver function with its vitamin A, the veggie combo further aids detoxification. At only 30 calories per serving, it's a guilt-free way to nourish your liver on the go.

2. Lemony Liver Lifter

Rejuvenate your inner biochemistry with this tangy tonic made of lemon, ginger and cucumber. Lemons supply vitamin C to support the liver's detox duties, while ginger and cucumber hydrate and soothe. A bold yet simple elixir for everyday liver love.

3. Beet It Better

The deep purple glow of beetroot hints at its hidden benefits – it facilitates fat breakdown and bile flow within the liver. Combined with apples and carrots in this juice, beets provide a nutrient-dense boost for healthy hepatic function.

4. Amla Antidote

Bursting with antioxidant vitamin C, amla is a hero ingredient for liver care. This refreshing juice blends amla with other Indian superfruits like pomegranate and tomato to deliver a liver-loving liquorlands of nutrients and disease-fighting compounds.

5. Green is Good

Sip on chlorophyll with this blend of barley, spinach and cucumber. Packed with minerals, vitamins and cell detoxifiers, it gives your liver an everyday green cleanse while quenching thirst naturally.

6. Dandelion Delight

An herbal tea infused with dandelion and cinnamon, it stimulates bile flow for better digestion. Dandelion's diuretic properties also aid the removal of toxins – a pleasant way to pamper your liver daily.

