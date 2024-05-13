back to top
Search
Life StyleHow a husband's unconditional love and support helped his wife overcome cancer
Life Style

How a husband’s unconditional love and support helped his wife overcome cancer

By: Northlines

Date:

actress Sonali Bendre was recently diagnosed with metastatic cancer that had spread to her liver. This difficult diagnosis understandably came as a huge shock. However, through it all, her husband Goldie Behl was by her side providing unconditional love and support.

When Sonali first learned of the illness, Goldie dropped everything to be with his wife of 12 years. He flew with her to New York for further treatment and intensive immunotherapy sessions. During this emotionally and physically taxing period, Goldie was her rock – taking care of her needs, being her companion, and helping her stay positive.

According to close friends, Goldie took on more household responsibilities so Sonali could focus on healing. He also assisted with medical tasks and paperwork to relieve some stress. Through chemotherapy, Goldie helped boost Sonali's morale by doing small things like packing her favorite foods and doing video calls with their son to distract her during procedures.

The couple openly shares about relying on and trusting one another through this challenging time. Sonali credits Goldie's support for helping her maintain an optimistic outlook. Now cancer-free after months of treatment, she looks back feeling grateful for a partner who was completely devoted to her and wellbeing when she needed him most.

Their story proves the significant influence a supportive partner can have during a medical crisis situation. It serves as an inspiring reminder of the healing power of love and powering through life's biggest hurdles together as a team.

Previous article
Google to highlight latest AI developments and plans at annual developer conference
Next article
The definitive guide on avoiding constipation from high protein diets
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

How two easy habits can help diabetics control blood sugar

Northlines Northlines -
According to diabetes experts, focusing on just two healthy...

The definitive guide on avoiding constipation from high protein diets

Northlines Northlines -
How Much Protein is Too Much? Understanding the Link...

Miss USA and Miss Teen USA step down, prioritizing mental health over pageant duties

Northlines Northlines -
The prestigious Miss USA and Miss Teen USA titles...

How Your Sleeping Position Impacts Wrinkle Formation Over Time

Northlines Northlines -
As a seasoned reporter, I'm aware that our sleeping...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results Declared, 93.60% Clear Test

Lok Sabha Polls | Vote Has More Power Than Gun: First...

China pips US as India’s largest trade partner on back of...